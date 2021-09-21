William “Billy two Cows” Ulloa Taijeron, of Talofofo, died Sept. 7 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Burial will follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

