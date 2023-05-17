Willie “Will” Fejeran Raras, of Astumbo, Dededo, passed away May 15 at the age of 59. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays at the lower level and 5 p.m. weekends at the upper level at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. May 24 on the lower level at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries