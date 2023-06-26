Willis Segismundo Dos Santos, of Dededo, passed away on May 30, at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. July 1 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Willis Segismundo Dos Santos
