William Taitingfong Cruz, of Mangilao, died on Dec. 4 at the age of 51. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. via Facebook Live and Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Sta. Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment services will follow at Camarin Garden, Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

