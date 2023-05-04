Winifreda Lujan Camacho Suzuki, familian Budoki, of Agana Heights, passed away April 25 at the age of 88. Daily Mass will be at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Mass will be offered at 5:30 p.m. May 3 at Nuestra Señora de la Paz Y Buen Viaje Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be from 9-11 a.m. May 9 at Nuestra Señora de la Paz Y Buen Viaje Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will begin at noon and will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

