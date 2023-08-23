Winona S. Flores, of Chalan Pago, passed away Dec. 6, 2022 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Church, Chalan Pago. Mass will be at noon followed by a private family burial.
Winona S. Flores
- Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 dead after East Hagåtña tree collision
- Complaint: Man used machete to 'chop up' a woman in Yigo
- 3 allegedly cashed forged checks
- Guam EPA: Cut off water for septic tank violators
- AG's office: Man released from prison steals car five days later
- Man suspected of attempted murder after woman found seriously injured
- 3 women sentenced for involvement in inheritance scam
- Man allegedly threw knife at woman
- GDOE announces 3 different schedules in new school year
- GUAM STRONG starts next week, projecting repairs for 125 homes
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNinch
Public education has always been a perennial headache for Guam. Most solutions focus on very near-term solutions that last generally until the… Read morePublic education: A perennial headache
- Douglas Moylan
The senators should properly begin oversight hearings to eliminate the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and the ineffective, part-time CCU… Read more‘Christmas tree’ power grid must end
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In