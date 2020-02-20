Wong Che Au-Yeung, of Tumon, died Feb. 17 at the age of 86. Buddhist Memorial Service and last respects will be held 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries