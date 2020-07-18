Xing Fang Kippenhan, of Yona, died July 10 at the age of 57. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

