Yoko Yoda Anderson, "Familian Tanaguan", originally from Tokyo, Japan, formerly of Barrigada, residing in Fairfield, CA died at the age of 89. Private family viewing will be held on September 20 (1000-1100) and Memorial Service on September 27 (1000-1200) at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, Fairfield, CA. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital in honor of her Great Granddaughter Samara Carinio.

