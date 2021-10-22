Yolanda “Yolly” Camposano Balmaceda, of Dededo, died Oct. 12 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

