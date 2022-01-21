Yong Chol Mendiola, of Piti, died Jan. 12 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being offered Monday through Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church in Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 1 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

