Yoshiko “Yoshi-Chan" N. Portin, of Dededo, died Nov. 6 at the age of 91. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. on weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Rosary to follow mass. Last respects will be held from 10, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

