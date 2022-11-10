Yoshiko “Yoshi-Chan" N. Portin, of Dededo, died Nov. 6 at the age of 91. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. on weekdays (lower level) and 5 p.m. on weekends (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Rosary to follow mass. Last respects will be held from 10, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Vanessa Wills
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
