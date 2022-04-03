Yun Saing Rim, of Barrigada Heights, died March 31 at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 988 Army Drive, Barrigada Heights. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 3 at Korean Pacific Presbyterian Church in Barrigada Heights. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Yun Saing Rim
Vanessa Wills
