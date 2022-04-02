Yun Saing Rim, of Barrigada Heights, died March 31 at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 988 Army Drive, Barrigada Heights. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 3 at Korean Pacific Presbyterian Church in Barrigada Heights. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Should the mask mandate be lifted?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Three hospitalized after four-car crash in Tumon
- Marine honors best friend
- Man cuts deal with feds in 8-pound meth case
- Man dies after being hit by car in Hågat; driver arrested
- GPD investigating 4-car crash
- Police investigate death of baby girl
- Police investigating the death of 1-year-old girl in Dededo
- Four men arrested after leading police on car chase; drugs found on one individual
- 4 arrested, 3 charged after car chase
- Woman on probation allegedly caught with baggies of meth
Images
Videos
There have been contradictions about our local government's strategy on COVID-19 testing and limitations for those who have come in close cont… Read more
Insights
- Fran Hezel
“Safe environment” has become a fashionable expression these days. Read more
- Marie Virata Halloran
There are people who have walked by you and may have gone unnoticed. There are those who cross your path and, for some baffling reason, you fe… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In