Yun Saing Rim, of Barrigada Heights, died March 31 at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at 988 Army Drive, Barrigada Heights. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-3 p.m. April 3 at Korean Pacific Presbyterian Church in Barrigada Heights. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

