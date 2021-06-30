Zachary Fred Aguon Taimanglo (Magargee)

Zachary Fred Aguon Taimanglo (Magargee), of Talofofo, died on June 20 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on July 3 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

