Zachary Thomas Sanchez San Nicolas, of Barrigada, died Oct. 6, at the age of 23. Rosary is being held at 6 p.m. nightly at the Father Duenas Boys Chapel. Viewing and last respects will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

