Zaevin “Zae” Layne Fulmer, of Hågat, passed away March 29 at the age of 11. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m., ending April 6 at the family’s residence, hse 188 S. Santa Cruz Dr., Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. April 10 at the family’s residence, hse 188 S. Santa Cruz Dr., Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Private Cremation will follow.
Zaevin Layne Fulmer
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- GTA employees help find missing girl
- DPW bus driver suspected of driving drunk
- Wanted man arrested for new, alleged theft
- United prepping statement on travel policy
- 'Just a scared 18-year-old little boy'
- South Korean rapper visits Guam alma mater
- Suspect accused of selling oxycodone pills
- Robert Ignacio Chargualaf
- Fake document put Duenas' family 'in great danger,' says GOP leader
- Juries render guilty verdicts in separate trials
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on our planet killing millions of people, Americans being hit the hardest. Our economy was shut down, bus… Read moreCOVID unmasked: Reparations anyone?
- David J. Sablan
On Friday, March 24, 2023, the U.S. District Court denied the motion of Attorney General Doug Moylan to lift the injunction on Public Law 20-1… Read moreAbortion is not protected by law
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In