Zaevin “Zae” Layne Fulmer, of Hågat, passed away March 29 at the age of 11. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m., ending April 6 at the family’s residence, hse 188 S. Santa Cruz Dr., Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. April 10 at the family’s residence, hse 188 S. Santa Cruz Dr., Hågat. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hågat. Private Cremation will follow.

