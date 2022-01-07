Zellyssa Jaenelle Cepeda Camaddu, also known as "Zell" or "Lissa," died recently at the age of 25. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7:30 p.m. at 2757 Matsumiya St., Route 15, Pagat, Mangilao. Rosary will end Jan. 11. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 14 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

