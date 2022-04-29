Zena Amanda Ulloa Dumlao, of Agana Heights, died April 25 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. daily at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Yigo, Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, Mongmong. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon May 14 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries