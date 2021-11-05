Zenaida “Zeny” David Dizon, of Dededo, died Oct. 24 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 7-10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

