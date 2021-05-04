Zenaida “Aida” Javier Servino, of Dededo, died April 27 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 8 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon on May 10. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Hills Memorial Cemetery in Yona.

