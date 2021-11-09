Zenaida Mallari Parducho Valdes, of Dededo, died Oct. 25 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

