Zenaida Mallari Parducho Valdes, of Dededo, died Oct. 25 at the age of 82. Viewing and last respects will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
To say that Guamanians are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue would be an understatement. On social media, people are posting photos and videos r…
Helping Your Child Succeed
By Elizabeth Hamilton
During the parent-teacher conferences last week, many parents were informed that their children were not performing well or falling behind in …
John M. Benavente
In recent days, Sen. Clynt Ridgell, having oversight of the Guam Power Authority, released statements containing misinformation about the new …
