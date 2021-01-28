Zina Rose Perez Terlaje, of Sinajana, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

