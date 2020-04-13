The Republic of Palau, which has had scares but no positive results to several COVID-19 tests, is feverishly putting together facilities where it can test, quarantine and treat patients with the respiratory illness.
But even as quarantine sites were identified and treatment facilities were built, the road to reopening the borders of one of the world’s smallest nations required some thoughtful – and slightly fishy but truly unique – solutions.
“We are trying to regain a sense of normalcy and to remind everyone of the strength of our community,” said Palau President Tommy E. Remengesau, Jr.
In February, the island nation instituted various policies to keep the coronavirus outside of its borders, severely reducing inbound flights, before stopping any passenger flights in March. Officials encouraged coughing etiquette and handwashing hygiene practices, and wove in additional protocol, such social distancing policies.
A little over a week ago, the nation brokered a deal with United Airlines to suspend flights for two weeks as they made these preparations in anticipation of reopening their borders.
In early April, Palau’s preparation work hit a wall when critical testing and treatment supplies, including three ventilators and a BioSafety Cabinet, could not fit into the aircraft it had chartered to retrieve them from Taiwan.
A lockdown in Taiwan grounded larger aircraft, and Palauan officials were faced with a dilemma.
The tiny island nation worked through its rolodex of private sector partners in Taiwan and found an “outside the box” solution – a tuna fishing vessel.
The cargo was loaded onto the fishing vessel on April 2, and arrived in Palau on April 9 – escorted in by one of Palau’s marine law enforcement vessels. The BioSafety Cabinet was transferred directly to a newly-built COVID-19 testing laboratory, and the ventilators went straight to Palau’s national hospital.
Acknowledging the delay, Remengesau also praised his team for ensuring the much-needed equipment was transported.
“It’s better for the equipment to get here slowly than for it to never get here at all, and I am proud of our team for making it happen,” the president stated.
Funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was used to purchase the equipment.
Taiwan provided two technical experts, who flew in on the chartered plane, to assist with setting it up, and with training staff at Palau’s national hospital and private clinics. The experts were situated in Palau as they awaited the fishing vessel and its unusual cargo.