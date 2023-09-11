Pedro "Jun" B. Bay-Asen Jr., of Mangilao, passed away Sept. 5 at the age of 45. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. until Sept. 18 at the family residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 19 followed by Memorial Service at noon at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

