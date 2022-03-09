The 2022 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League wrapped up its 15th game Monday at the Triple J Guam Fields at Okkodo High School in Dededo, setting up the playoff stage.
It’s been a rough road, but the Inarajan Warriors hold the number 1 seed over the Oceanview Nights and F.B. Leon Guerrero Hawks. The Jose L.G. Rios Voyagers, Warriors #1 and Astumbo Dragons round out the bottom half of the league standings.
Playoffs kick off today with the Voyagers squaring up against the third-seeded Hawks at 4 p.m. On Saturday, the fifth-seeded Warriors will take on the second-seeded Knights at 10 a.m., while the Dragons face the top-seeded Warriors in the afternoon game.
Results this past week
• FB Leon Guerrero Hawks 11, Inarajan Warriors #1 4 : Hawks shortstop Peter Concepcion was named player of the game, going 4-for-5 and landing two triples, two doubles while scoring four runs. Hawks’ catcher Kanoa Cepeda earned co-player honors, going 2-for-2 and scoring two runs in the slugfest.
• Inarajan Warriors #2 11 , Oceanview Knights 8: Warriors’ catcher Keony Paulino came up big for the Inarajan squad, going 1-for-3 and bringing one run.
• Jose Rios Voyagers 5, Astumbo Dragons 5: No players of the game in the 5-5 tie.
• Inarajan Warriors #1 13, Oceanview Knights 1: Warriors pitcher Ashton Pangilinan pitched five complete innings for the win.
• Astumbo Dragons 12, Inarajan Warriors #2 1 : The Dragons picked up their first win behind pitcher Keoni Pocaigue, who pitched four complete innings.
Game #10 - 10:00 am - FB Lion Guerrero Hawks 16, Jose Rios Voyagers 6: Concepcion came up big again for the Hawks, going 3-for-4 and scoring four runs. First baseman Koa Bombon also had a huge game with two runs, going 3-for-4.
• FB Leon Guerrero Hawks 14, Astumbo Dragons 4: Cepeda once again earned player of the game, going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. Concepcion pitched four complete innings.
