Coach Jimmy Yi of YImpact has made it a point that his summers with athletes are about working during the off days and honing their craft when no one else is working. To that end, he’s teamed up with Pinoy Youth Dreamers’ Beaujing Acot to host a 3x3 tournament for all high school and middle school athletes June 16 and 17 at St. Anthony gym in Tamuning.
Slots are still open, said Yi, who is the head coach for the Father Duenas Friars and Academy of Our Lady of Guam varsity teams. The doors are open for anyone who wants to further their game and get good competition or just have fun, Yi said.
The goal is always “fun, competitive, and positive vibes all around,” he said. Yi has coached for more than a decade in winning programs and has coached the junior national teams at various international competitions.
Based in Manila, Acot also has a wealth of accolades to his name and has been part of every level of basketball in the Philippines.
His resume is huge, Yi said, adding “(Acot) was here three years ago. He has great knowledge of the sport, and we share some of the same principles.”
Acot brought a PYD 3x3 team to the add a little excitement to the mix and for those who have played in Acot’s tournaments, they’re always a show and fun to be a part of.
“He brings a different mindset. … He brings excitement,” Yi said.
This summer’s training has been all about 3x3 and understanding the defensive and offensive concepts within. A 3x3 tournament with PYD was a collaboration that needed to happen.
“It’s an Olympic sport, it’s a new different game compared to 5x5, improves players all around game,” Yi said.
Summer is about working on the skills to better your game, Yi said.
“When you have a strong basic foundation you’ll never know how far you go,” he said. “We are about being positive, learning to play as a team, meeting new people, being uncomfortable to become comfortable, having a strong mindset and having fun.”
He thanked his supporters for always ensuring the success of his athletes and his summer sessions.
“We are very grateful to be able to do this for the fifth year in a row. We looking for to the next 5 years,” he said.