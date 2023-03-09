Quintin San Nicolas Taimanglo, of Inalåhan, died Feb. 27 at the age of 65. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Rosary is being offered at 7:30 a.m. at the Jones’ residence at #106 Abais Court, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 25 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Mass for Christian burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
Quintin San Nicolas Taimanglo
