Rodulfo Albania, of Yigo, died August 19 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon August 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you