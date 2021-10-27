Ronald Paul Quitugua, of Talo'fo'fo, died on Oct. 15 at the age of 53. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at Talo'fo'fo. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Oct. 29, from 9 - 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo. Interment services will follow immediately at Togcha Cemetery, Yona.
