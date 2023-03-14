Rufino Gozum Aquino, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 11:45 a.m. March 15 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

