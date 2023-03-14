Rufino Gozum Aquino, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 11:45 a.m. March 15 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Cremation services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Rufino Gozum Aquino
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Trash will have to remain at curb’
- Officials ban roadside parking for parents of Untalan students
- Couple accused of tampering with jury denies conspiracy charges
- Akima spared prison time in kidnapping case
- 3 of 10 homeless people in encampment helped, housed
- Driver with 5 minors in vehicle accused of ramming another car
- Jurors find man not guilty of shooting son
- Judge dismisses case against GPD officer charged in deadly shooting
- Driver gets 1 year for 2021 traffic fatality
- Moylan: ‘Let’s see what happens’
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Thanks to the presence of George Santos (or Anthony Devolder or any other alias the con man may be using) being a freshman member of Congress … Read moreNew York congressmen: Faker in their ranks
- Fred M. Chargualaf
Over the past four years, the Guam Police Department has attempted to entice people from all walks of life to become a member of Guam’s finest… Read moreRecruitment in the Guam Police Department
- Eva Cruz
I never really learned about Fuha in school until I went to the University of Guam, but I do remember my favorite drawing from the shiny brown… Read moreLasso' Fuha
Magdalene “Lynn” Therese Cruz Sablan, Familian “Fungo”, formerly of Asan, resided in Dededo,… Read moreMagdalene Therese Cruz Sablan
Donna Marie Cruz Quintanilla, Familian Nabot, of Dededo. died March 13 at the age of 38. Mas… Read moreDonna Marie Cruz Quintanilla
James Edward Howard, of Dededo, died March 5 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held fr… Read moreJames Edward Howard
Lucia “Chong”/“Lucy” Dela Cruz Pangelinan, of Toto, died March 7 at the age of 77. Rosary, f… Read moreLucia Dela Cruz Pangelinan
Patricia “Patty” Finona Guerrero Toves Diaz, Familjen Reso/Liberatu/Englis, of Yigo, died Ma… Read morePatricia Finona Guerrero Toves Diaz