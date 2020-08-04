Search and rescue teams find SOS and rescue stranded mariners

The U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) responders rescued three stranded mariners from the island of Pikelot, Yap, Aug. 3, 2020. The stranded mariners were located by an Air Force 506th Air Expeditionary Aerial Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker crew from Andersen Air Force Base found the mariners after seeing their S.O.S signal on the island. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force