A new coffee bar launched earlier this year has hit the ground running with two locations and a dynamic business model.
The Signature Coffee Bar, with locations in Tamuning and the Agana Shopping Center, is what owner Hun "Max" Koo ascribes to the "third-wave" coffee experience.
"The 'third wave' of coffee refers to artisanal treatment of very high quality coffee beans. We are the authorized distributer for Intelligentsia Coffee, a Chicago-based roasting company that is a major representative in the third-wave coffee movement," said Koo.
"Our bakery is also integrating seasonal fruits from Korea into specialty items, like strawberry tarts and the Red Gala, one of our specialty drinks."
Customers walking into the cafe can see cases of Korean strawberries in the chillers in the front counter of the cafe.
The Tamuning location occupies the first and second floor of a commercial building opposite the 76/Circle K gas station on the corner of Marine Corps Drive and Ypao Road. The two coffee bars have slightly varying menus and activities.
Koo said that more than $500,000 was invested to get the Signature Coffee Bar up and running. At the Tamuning location, the interior of the cafe is filled with natural light, and located at the bottom floor of the building. The owners have designed a relaxed, modern and bright cafe with ample parking and two outdoor areas of covered seating. The business has leased the entire building so that the cafe occupies the bottom floor, and the bakery and administrative offices occupy the entire second floor.
The Tamuning location has a small menu of tarts, pastries, sandwiches and croffles. The bread is made in-house, and bakers can be seen hustling the freshly baked items into the cafe from the upstairs baking facility.
"Our signature item is the egg tart, and the bread for our sandwiches is baked in-house," said Shawn Capil, the general manager of the coffee bar. "Right now we have the seasonal strawberries in, air freight from Korea, and we have those in a lot of our products. We are also looking into a lot of items, like apples, peaches, tangerines, mangos and watermelon, but it all depends on availability."
Hagåtña location
The Agana Shopping Center location has a slightly different feel. The food menu is a little smaller, but there is the addition of about a dozen cozy little self-pay, private karaoke booths, each replete with miniature disco balls and flashing lights.
"We wanted to create a space for people, even teenagers, to relieve their stress," said Koo. The booths allow for customers to start singing at $1 per song, with bundles of songs at a discount. "We offer street food at the ASC location, like waffles, to go along with the coffee bar there."
"Of course our goal with the business was to make money, but when we found out that our employees were so grateful to be able to receive a paycheck to pay their bills ... we as owners feel the responsibility to help them become successful and pursue their dreams," said Koo.