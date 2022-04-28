Southern High celebrates Earth Day with healthy cooking

'A PASSION FOR COOKING': Chef Karen Quitugua, center, the ProStart instructor at Southern High School, supervises students Vaughn Cabrera, left, and Sabrinna Rae Mallo during a cooking demonstration at the school campus Tuesday. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
INSPIRED BY EARTH DAY: The entree prepared by the Southern High School ProStart program was Cajun Herb Butter Shrimp with Cauliflower Mash, Sauteed Local Bok Choy and Cherry Tomatoes. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
Editor's note: This is part of a series on the ProStart culinary program in Guam's high schools.
Locally sourced ingredients, a focus on nutrition and Earth Day were the themes that Southern High School ProStart instructor Karen Quitugua and her program used to develop their Earth Day menu.
"I want to try and source as many ingredients as possible from local farmers," said chef Karen. "I think people will be surprised at the quality of the local vegetables and herbs available here on island."
For the day's cooking demonstration, chef Karen tapped senior Sabrinna Rae Mallo and sophomore Vaughn Cabrera to cook and assemble cajun herb shrimp with mashed cauliflower, sauteed bok choy and local cherry tomatoes. For dessert, they made mango cream chia pudding.
'I'M REALLY INTO IT': Sabrinna Rae Mallo is a senior in the Southern High School ProStart program. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
PLATING: Sabrina Rae Mallo, a senior in the ProStart program at Southern High School, plans on advancing to the Guam Community College culinary arts program after graduation. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
'LOOKING FORWARD TO MY FUTURE': Vaughn Cabrera is a sophomore in the ProStart program at Southern High School. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
SEASONING BLEND: The Cajun seasoning blend being used for shrimp, the main ingredient, can also be used for chicken, beef or pork. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
"I have a passion for cooking, but at first I wasn't too sure about pursuing ProStart, but chef Karen really inspired me and I would like to continue to the Guam Community College culinary program," said Mallo. "I definitely see myself working into the culinary industry – I'm really into it!"
Cabrera said his experience in the ProStart program has brought him "closer to cooking."
"I am definitely going to pursue a career in the industry," he said. "The impact of the program has me really looking forward to my future."
According to chef Karen, there are 43 students currently enrolled in the Southern High ProStart program.
"My method is a combination of lectures and assignments to develop foundational skills," she said. "The lab time is when the students get into the kitchen and start cooking. Food safety and sanitation is stressed every step of the way, and I like to include nutrition in their instruction."
Principal Michael Meno was able to step in to observe the classroom cooking demonstration.
"ProStart, a collaboration with the Guam Community College and the Department of Education, helps us promote additional opportunities for the students to help them provide choices and more opportunities in life. There is more to culinary than just cooking – there is the marketing side; the competition side, which hones expertise; and the service side, which develops customer interaction," said Meno.
"ProStart is one of the best opportunities that we can provide students here at Southern High School."