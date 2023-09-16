Five weeks since its World Cup washout, the U.S. women's national soccer team Tuesday began pivoting toward the 2024 Olympics by unveiling a 27-player roster for the first tests of the fall.
With all but two of the 23 World Cup players summoned for two friendlies against South Africa, the squad looks much the same as it did in New Zealand and Australia. (Sophia Smith and Kristie Mewis are injured.)
But four players who missed the World Cup roster cut will return: forward Ashley Hatch, midfielder Sam Coffey, and defenders Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger.
Interim coach Twila Kilgore also invited Mia Fishel, a 22-year-old forward from English club Chelsea, and Jaedyn Shaw, an 18-year-old forward in her second season with the NWSL's San Diego Wave.
Both have starred on youth national teams but have never played for the senior squad. Fishel starred for three seasons at UCLA, then signed with Mexican club Tigres before moving to England last month.
Shaw becomes the second player from the 2022 Under-20 World Cup squad, along with Alyssa Thompson, to receive a senior call-up. (Thompson, 18, was a member of the senior World Cup team this summer.) Multiple teenagers have not featured at a camp that includes matches since 2018.
"The Olympics may seem like they are far away, but the amount of time the players get with the national team between now and Paris is not a lot, so we need to start that journey now," Kilgore said in a statement.
Kilgore, a World Cup assistant, replaced Vlatko Andonovski, who stepped down about two weeks after the four-time champions lost in the round of 16, their earliest elimination from the sport's marquee tournament.
Kilgore will oversee the program until the U.S. Soccer Federation hires a permanent replacement. In all likelihood, she will remain in charge for next month's friendlies against Colombia in San Diego and greater Salt Lake City, then yield to the new leader for home friendlies in early December.
The South Africa matches will be used to salute defender Julie Ertz and forward Megan Rapinoe, who have announced their retirements. Ertz, who has already stepped away from the NWSL, will bid farewell Sept. 21. Rapinoe, who's playing her final season with Seattle's OL Reign, will make her last U.S. appearance Sept. 24.
As the program celebrates Ertz's and Rapinoe's contributions, it will also look to get back on track. After the World Cup flop, the United States fell from FIFA's No. 1 ranking for the first time since 2017. The Americans are No. 3, behind Sweden and reigning champion Spain.
"As we continue the search for our new head coach, we felt it was best to call up all of World Cup players who are fit to play, while also bringing in some players that we believe can help us moving forward as we start our preparations for the Olympics," USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement. "We're looking forward to having the opportunity to honor the players who have decided to retire but also know these games are valuable as the first steps towards Paris."
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago), Kelley O'Hara (Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).
Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Ashley Sanchez (Washington), Andi Sullivan (Washington).
Forwards: Mia Fishel (Chelsea), Ashley Hatch (Washington), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).