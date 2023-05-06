‘Definitely a luxury’: Three-day break helping Heat recover, refocus for game 3

MIAMI — There are not many three-day breaks during the NBA season, so the Heat are trying to take full advantage of the extended stretch of off days between Games 2 and 3 against the Knicks.
The NBA moved Game 1 of the series to Sunday to accommodate the national television broadcast after both teams advanced through the first round in five games, creating a three-day stretch between games.
“Obviously, any time you can get a couple days off, it’s going to be good for everybody,” Heat forward Caleb Martin said. “Obviously, in this type of series, too. It’s a physical series and guys are playing their heart out. Any time you can get an extra day or two is always good.”
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said the team got a full day of rest on Wednesday. On Thursday, they did “light work” and watched film, and on Friday, they will do more Game 3 preparation.
“I think both teams could use it before we get ready for Games 3 and 4,” Spoelstra said. “But [how valuable the days off are] remains to be seen. We’ll see what Saturday looks like.”
The extended break comes at a good time for Miami, as the Heat hope star forward Jimmy Butler will return from a sprained right ankle that kept him out of their Game 2 loss.
“Knowing him, you just never know,” Martin said. “He’s always going to try his best to play every game and not miss everything.”
Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry said he did not think the extended break would sap any momentum from the Heat, who took Game 1 before falling by six points in Game 2.
“I think in the playoffs, it’s kind of different,” Lowry said. “Once the ball goes in the air, you get to that game day, I think the momentum and everything is still there. I think the time off does us well. … We’re not complaining about it at all. I think it’s good for our team, I think it’s good for our brains to get a little bit of a break, but we still can get the mental reps.”
Just the simple fact of being in South Florida for several days in a row can help the team, Lowry said.
“Guys were able to get treatment, get things done, be in our beds, get things that we have in our facilities and our homes,” Lowry said. “It kind of helps in the sense of us being home and getting our bodies and our minds right.”
Several players said the matchup with New York has been physically demanding, and forward Kevin Love said both teams are “banged up” after the first two games at Madison Square Garden. The 15-year veteran said he has been enjoying the tough games, though.
“It’s that war and battle of attrition that we just need to get through,” Love said.
Love said the three-day break between games is a “luxury,” and now the Heat can focus on taking control of the series in Games 3 and 4 at the Kaseya Center.
“It’s definitely a luxury for both teams to get healthy and see if we can both be 100 percent and then just roll the ball out,” Love said. “Thankfully, we were able to split and now we’re at home court. Hopefully, we’ll be at 100 percent by Saturday.”