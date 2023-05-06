For the second year in a row, the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars were crowned team champions after the IIAAG Boys All-Island Bowling finals Thursday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.
In total, 36 bowlers representing six schools each bowled three games to find out who would be this year’s team champions. The top four bowlers from each school earned points equal to their individual placing, giving the team with the lowest overall point total the victory.
After it was all said and done, Father Duenas finished first with 23 points, John F. Kennedy High finished second with 36 points, and Harvest Christian Academy followed in third place with 45 points.
While the team title is wrapped up, the individual champion is still to be determined. The top three bowlers from the All-Island finals will meet back up on Monday at Central Lanes to duke it out for bragging rights.
Finishing first was defending champion Evan Duenas. Duenas, a senior at Tiyan High who bowls for FD, was Mr. Consistent, scoring 186, 192, 180 and finishing with a 186 average. Duenas was happy to get back to the finals noting he felt the pressure.
“It feels good knowing that I’m the defending champion, so having that opportunity to get back to the finals feels great. There’s some new bowlers and some other guys I know from JFK who have been pushing me, so it’s been tough," he said.
As the defending champion, he knows it won’t be easy to win again and is looking toward his final preparations for Monday’s finals.
“Just have to come to practice and put in the work and see what happens come Monday," Duenas said.
Second place went to sophomore Parker Ashland of Harvest Christian Academy. After the first frame, Ashland was languishing in 14th place but a quality second game, followed by a huge third game, propelled him to his second-place finish and a spot in the finals. Ashland bowled a 138, 186, 229 to finish with a 184.33 average.
The youngest of the finalists, Ashland was happy with his performance, noting he exceeded his expectations.
“(Getting to the finals) feels great. I did much better than I thought I was going to do, so it’s always a good feeling that you’re always improving," he said.
When discussing his huge 229 game, he mentioned that it was the best game yet in his young bowling career.
“I’ve never bowled anything higher than 213 until this day. Once I started getting the first few strikes rolling, I had a rhythm that just didn’t stop until the end," Ashland said.
When discussing what he could work on before the final he had one thing in mind.
“Spares. Definitely spares," he said.
Third place went to senior Elijah Duenas, a Guam High student who is teammates with Ashland on the Harvest squad. Duenas bowled a 173, 169, 173 to finish with an average of 171.67, earning him the third and final spot in Monday’s championship round.
After realizing he earned a chance to bowl for the championship, Duenas said he was stoked.
"This is the most exciting thing I’ve ever accomplished. I can’t believe I made the top three," he said.
When talking about his expectations of the final, he said, “I just hope to try to beat these two. I’m here to win.”