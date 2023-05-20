FIFA selected Guam Football Association Technical Director Ross Awa as part of the 25 participants for its prestigious new Technical Leadership Diploma course launched in Brazil earlier this month, the Guam Football Association announced in a press release.
According to the local organization, Awa joined other selected technical leaders from several member associations and confederations at the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) Training Complex in Rio de Janeiro.
“I am privileged to be part of the inaugural FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma in Brazil, alongside distinguished technical leaders from around the world,” stated Awa in the release. “I had the opportunity to explore the Brazilian culture and their football, while highlighting the importance of a national playing identity, strategic visioning, studying various member association case studies, and leadership. Through these experiences, I’ve gained insight into the values and best practices that make successful football organizations. From domain knowledge to strategic planning, every aspect contributes to a team’s success."
The course is expected to take 18-months to complete.
“The Technical Leadership Diploma provides a collaborative and unique experience through interaction with technical experts, engaging presentations, and practical tasks. This program offers encouraging perspectives and opportunities for growth, which will undoubtedly provide valuable support to become a global leader in football,” Awa added.
GFA stated that the FIFA Technical Leadership Diploma aims to become the "globally recognized qualification" for technical leaders. According to the association, it will also prepare participants "for the distinct challenges and opportunities faced by a technical leader within a member association.
Five core domain areas will be covered: technical leadership, high performance, coach education, amateur football and management.
“On behalf of Guam Football Association, I would like to commend Ross for his selection to FIFA’s new Technical Leadership Diploma course,” Valentino San Gil, GFA president, stated in the release. “His selection to the inaugural program out of hundreds of candidates from all of FIFA’s Member Associations across the globe speaks volumes of his commitment and passion for the development of the game, and particularly football development in Guam. I look forward to tracking his progress in the course and supporting the application of concepts and best practices learned to ultimately propel football in Guam upward.”
GFA reported that following six days worth of workshops in Brazil, participants, including Awa, will begin personal projects "focused on their own unique context as well as following a program of online learning."
The cohort will meet again for six days in Japan in December with two further face-to-face events to follow in 2024, GFA stated.
“We are delighted to welcome Ross Awa onto our new Technical Leadership Diploma,” stated Steven Martens, FIFA director of global football development. “The role of the technical leader is crucial to the future of football and one we believe should have greater recognition."
According to Martens, over the last few years, FIFA has been working "closely" with member associations like GFA to develop programs that help local talent.
"The successful implementation of these programs relies on the leadership of technical leaders. So, naturally, we want to support, develop and work alongside technical leaders to help them become the very best they can be and, as a result, help develop the game,” he added.
All 25 participants listed below received a personal invite to join the program:
• Ricardo Leao, Brazil
• Aabed Alansari, Bahrain
• Ross Awa, Guam
• Indra Sjafri, Indonesia
• Bassem Mohamad, Lebanon
• Carles Romagosa, Thailand
• Bhekisisa Boy Mkhonta, Eswatini
• Benjamin Kumwenda, Malawi
• Jaqueline Shipanga, Namibia
• Walter Steenbok, South Africa
• Ali Mwebe, Uganda
• Lyson Zulu, Zambia
• Iván Novella, Colombia
• Anton Corneal, Trinidad and Tobago
• Luis Castro, Argentina
• Stipe Pletikosa, Croatia
• Kay Cossington, England
• Janno Kivisild, Estonia
• Marians Pahars, Latvia
• Diana Bulgaru, Moldova
• Andrew Gould, Scotland
• Bai Lili, Asian Football Confederation (AFC)
• Jayne Ludlow, Manchester City Women
• Patricia Gonzalez, FIFA
• Buman-Uchral Bold, Mongolia
