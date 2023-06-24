Two members of Guam’s U20 boys’ national team are currently in Spokane, Washington, for the summer, playing with the Spokane Shadow/Sounders men’s first team as well as the U-23 team in both the Evergreen Premier League and the Cascadia Premier League (U-23).
EJ Manibusan and Nicolas Chargualaf, who both attend Father Dueñas Memorial School, were given the opportunity by Mike Pellicio, the club’s Boys Director of Coaching and the head coach for both the men’s first team as well as the U-23 team.
Pellicio, who is in his 16th year of coaching, started his coaching career in San Diego before working in Idaho and Washington respectively. Aside from his work with the Shadow/Sounders, he also works in the Olympic Development Program — the pathway for U.S. youth players who hope to work their way into national team programs.
Aside from living and breathing football for the majority of the summer, the boys will get a taste of living on their own on the campus of Gonzaga University. They are living with other members of their teams and are learning how to properly manage their time to handle the increased workload that comes with the more serious football environment.
According to Pellicio, the two have hit the ground running since arriving.
“EJ and Nico have been really good for us. We have gone on some road trips and they’ve been brilliant on the field and off the field. Working new players in can often be challenging but they both just put themselves to work and made themselves part of our culture pretty much immediately," Pellicio said.
When discussing the performances of the boys and what they bring to the table, Pellicio said he is more than pleased.
“EJ doesn’t know this yet but he’s been nominated for Offensive Player of the week in the Evergreen Premier League where he had a hat trick in the first half against Seattle City FC. I hope he gets it! Nico arrived a little bit after EJ but he’s also jumped right in to the fold and done really well. They were definitely needed for the road trip this weekend so it was huge that they were there," he said.
Pellicio noted the great things that Guam players bring to the table and why he’s more than willing to give them the opportunity.
“I love having Guam players in the team. They’re hard-working guys. They listen, make adjustments and never have a negative attitude or poor body language. That entire package is increasingly rare in young players these days, but something is clearly being done differently in Guam. Maybe it’s the Chamorro Chip cookies," he said.
Affinity for Guam players
Pellicio said he's found an affinity for Guam players, noting that EJ and Nico aren’t the first he’s worked with in his career. Kyle Halehale and Douglas Kelly have both been out to the Pacific Northwest in years past and he’s been very happy with each of the boys and what they’ve brought to the table.
“The Guam players I’ve worked with are all self-motivated and seem to take all challenges seriously. Some have been more technical than others, but I have always felt that players from Guam have been able to make two plus two equal more than four when it comes to their technical and physical packages," Pellicio said.
The mentality to bounce back and work for what they get is a powerful element, he said.
"Douglas Kelly was brilliant when he was here. Much like the other boys, he was a workhorse. He will probably hate me saying it, but I have the photos to prove it — he would play in like three sessions a day and then fall asleep in my car on the ride home," Pellicio said. "And he made a best friend here, Carsyn, who he came back and stayed with on another visit."
Kyle Halehale was a senior member of the Matao when he came in.
"Kyle was fantastic to have around and fit in so well with how we wanted to play. We like to keep the ball, take risks and shoot for the stars, if you will, in regard to our ambitions and Kyle hit the ground running in that sense," Pellicio said.
Coach Pellicio noted how the Guam players have all passed his character test, which is a big reason he continues to open the door to local Guam players on his teams.
“I will always be happy to work with Guam players. I’m a little bit different as a coach in that my teams operate on a character model. If your character is good, your attitude and your efforts are there, we will be happy with you. There’s really not much more to it than that. And our Guam players have passed that test in all scenarios,” Pellicio said.
Pathway for players
Pellicio said he looks forward to bringing more Guam players in and he also hopes to one day visit the island to see what it’s all about for himself.
“I fully intend to continue offering this pathway for players for Guam as long as I can and as long as they are willing to come our way," he said. "From an inward-looknig perspective, I think it adds an element of culture to our own environment, working these guys in. Our local players get to learn about how they grow up, their unique and interesting experiences, like representing the national team as a kid, which very few of our players have the chance to do."
He added: "Hopefully, one day I can visit Guam! It sits alone at the top of my wishlist of places to visit!”
Manibusan and Chargualaf said the experience has been a tremendous step in the right direction for their development. Manibusan said the speed of the game has already overloaded him, giving him insight into the next level.
"This experience has been very good for my development and exposure at the next level that I want to play at. The pace of the game is a lot faster since we're playing against college players, forcing me to improve my awareness and my decision making," he said.
Chargualaf shares those sentiments about their experience so far.
"My experience in Spokane is really great so far. The level of play out here is quite high and I am gaining quality experience. Playing here has already improved my confidence and my football IQ. My football technique has had to be better as well since I have less time to execute my decisions on the ball," he said.
The boys also want other players to take the chance to experience the environment in Spokane, noting how they feel it will only help other Guam footballers, "we definitely recommend this to other footballers on Guam," Chargualaf said. 'It's a great way to really test yourself and to see what competition is like here in the states. The knowledge and experience gained out here in this environment will only help to prepare us for the next level."
As the season continues on, the goal for both teams will be to make the playoffs of their respective leagues, which will begin toward the last week of July. The Post will continue to follow their progress over the summer.
Having the opportunity to be exposed to those types of environments are a blessing for the Guam youths.