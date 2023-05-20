Zoie Terrill is your 2023 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls soccer league most valuable player.
The Guam High senior was instrumental in the Panthers’ title run, playing multiple positions throughout the season: striker, midfielder and defender.
She finished with five goals and four assists for the champion Panthers. She is joined on the first team by teammates Gisselle Dahlig and Ny’Kole Penn. Freshman Aubrey Ibanez, who scored a hat-trick in the final against Notre Dame, was named to the second team with three more Guam High players.
Caden Milner from Harvest is the only freshman on the first team.
With a decent number of freshmen and sophomores making the list from multiple teams, next season should be as competitive as ever.