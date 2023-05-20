Guam National Tennis Federation set to host multiple international tournaments

The Lacoste Guam ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament is set to start May 22 at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon. This year over 176 boys and 126 girls from around the world requested entry into the juniors tournament. The Guam National Tennis Federation will be hosting two junior tournaments back to back on May 22 and May 30. The junior events will be followed by the King’s Guam World Tennis Tour Men’s Tournament the first week of June for which there are 333 player entries.
The top Guam players will be competing in these series of tournaments to try attain ITF world rankings. Some of the standouts from last year were juniors Dakota Gibson and Anthony Gregoire. Dakota had two singles wins and Anthony had a doubles win to get on the ranking board. In the men’s division, Camden Camacho broke through the qualifying draw with two wins to get a spot on the main draw to ultimately lose to YunSeok Jan, currently ranked 186 in the world. Camden also clenched a doubles win, to secure a world ranking as well.
GNTF would like to thank the title sponsors Lacoste, King’s, and the Guam Visitors Bureau. The full list of sponsors is shared below.
• Platinum Sponsors: Dimension Systems, NEWGEN, Moricco, and Goody’s.
• Gold: Community Corporation, KHLG, Avis, Mobil, and MGA Consulting.
• Silver: Beachin’ Shrimp, La Tofu & Galbi, Pika’s Cafe, ASC, Quality Distributors, Shirley’s, Center for Women’s Health, AMS, and Paradise Awning.