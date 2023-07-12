Guam’s best junior tennis players in Fiji For Pacific Oceania Junior Championship

Guam's tennis community has sent thirteen junior tennis players to participate in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships being held in Fiji from July 10 to 14.
The local organization for the sport has steadily improved their investment into athletes on island, to include their recently constructed national training facility within the Dededo Sports Complex. These investments into the infrastructure as well as hosting and traveling to competitions has been a big catalyst in the standard of play locally.
Accompanying the team to Fiji are coaches Kishan Wickramasinghe and Joshua Cepeda. Cepeda was able to take some time during his hectic schedule in Fiji to answer some questions for The Guam Daily Post.
'High hopes'
Post: Who are you guys matched up against and what are your thoughts and expectations of the matches?
Cepeda: Guam will be going against countries throughout the Pacific, such as host country Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, American Samoa, Tahiti/French Polynesia, Federated States of Micronesia, Cook Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa.
I have high hopes as we have several seeded players in this year’s Pacific Oceania Junior Championship. Kevin Seo (boys U14) and (the) boys U12 team are seeded first overall, while Johnny Jackson (boys U16) and Monti Gibson (girls U16) are seeded third in their respective divisions.
The boys and girls U12 divisions are team events, so when they play another country, it is called a match, however, individual matches are called ties.
A team must win two out of three ties to win a match.
Each match consists of two singles ties, and one doubles tie. The doubles tie, comes last, making it the deciding factor if the countries split the singles 1-1. Everyone participates in round-robin pool play with the top two from each pool advancing to the playoffs for a chance to make it to the medal round. With the majority of our players winning their first matches, it increases Guam’s chances of making it to the playoffs.
Post: Guam tennis has seen steady improvement over the years. How will this tournament add to that progress and what is Guam tennis doing to help them achieve that success?
Cepeda: The Guam National Tennis Federation has done an amazing job with the construction of the Guam National Tennis Center in creating a perfect training environment for our junior national team.
This tournament will be an eye-opener for our U12 girls and boys as it’s their first time competing outside of Guam. Competing against teams from all over the Pacific exposes our players to a variety of playing styles which will only help them to grow and learn from this experience. Participating in the POJC enables our players to represent themselves and their island in one of the biggest junior competitions in the Pacific. Seeing our Guam players doing well and advancing in their matches can inspire the younger generations and those who didn’t make this team to continue working on their craft so they too can represent Guam in future competitions.
The national team has been practicing weekly with Coach Kishan to improve their game with tough training sessions and practice matches to stay sharp in their minds and bodies. Guam also has multiple big local tennis tournaments hosted by GNTF and the Tennis Academy of Guam which gives the juniors the opportunity to see how that hard work in training translates to real matches on the court. With the local tournaments, the juniors are able to compete against both juniors and adults, giving them a wider variety of playing styles to deal with and learn from.
Post: As a young coach, how are you feeling about the tournament, and how will you improve from this experience?
Cepeda: The last time I was here was twelve years ago when I competed in the same tournament. I’ve come full circle now that I’m here coaching Team Guam.
It’s a different experience from a coach’s perspective, but I am not one to shy away from a new challenge. This tournament gives me more insight into our young athletes and how well they compete and handle themselves on the international level. Watching them compete out here helps me to better understand their strengths and weaknesses so when we get back to Guam I can help them make the improvements necessary to take their games to the next level.
On a personal level I’m able to watch and learn the different tactics and techniques the other countries are using in their playing styles. I’m also able to learn from the other coaches in regard to how they train and the different strategies they employ with their players.
Post: What’s next for Guam tennis after this tournament?
Cepeda: Those participating in this tournament who do well have a chance to get invited to play in other upcoming tournaments in Australia or New Caledonia.