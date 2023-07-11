Nine of Guam’s best junior golfers have traveled over to San Diego, California to represent Guam at the IMG Junior World Golf Championships. The three-day tournament will be played on July 11, 12, and 13 with practice rounds and a putting competition being held in the days leading up to the tournament.
What started in 1968 as a dream has turned into one of the biggest junior golf tournaments in the world.
According to its website, the mission of Junior World Golf is to “bring together young golfers from all across the world, provide one-of-a-kind, premiere golf experience, and ultimately encourage cultural unity and understanding.”
The Guam contingent consists of five boys and four girls playing across four different age groups. Team Guam members are Nathan Caasi (9-10 boys), Krisana Fenton (11-12 girls), Mina Manibusan (13-14 girls), Aki Matsuno and Edwin Fenton (13-14 boys), Ava Limtiaco and Tyanna Jacot (15-18 girls), and Stussy Shiroma and Santino Yanza (15-18 boys).
The 15-18 age groups will be playing on the legendary Torrey Pines course with the boys first round being played on the South Course and the girls round being played on the North Course. The 13-14 boys will play their tournament at the Arrowood Golf Course while the 13-14 girls will be teeing off at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. The 11-12 girls division will be playing at The Heights Golf Club and the 9-10 boys will be at the Shadowridge Golf Club.
Tyanna Jacot, one of Guam’s representatives in the girls 15-18 division is coming off of a resounding win at the Guam Amateur Championships at just 15 years old.
She will be hoping to ride that wave of momentum into this week’s tournament as she challenges some of the best junior golfers in the world. Each of Guam’s golfers are looking forward to the challenge while using this weekend to see how they measure up to some of the best in the world in their respective age groups.
The team is supported by Mike Fenton, the director of junior golf at the Guam National Golf Federation, along with a number of parents.