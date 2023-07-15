Guam’s U16 girls basketball team recently departed for Amman, Jordan, to participate in the FIBA U16 Women’s Asian Championship.
Led by Head Coach Merwin Martin and Assistant Coach Gio Almonte Carino, the team is in Group B of Division B alongside Iran, Malaysia, and Singapore. Group A consists of the Philippines, Hong Kong, Jordan, and the Maldives.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with first place playing second place from the opposite group. The bottom two teams from each group will play one final classification game against the team of their same rank in the opposite group to decide seventh and eighth, and fifth and sixth placements, respectively.
On game day two of the tournament, team Guam went up against Singapore in both teams’ first match.
In their first taste of international basketball, the girls played well at times, but in the end, they weren’t able to do enough to get the win, losing 71-60.
Jia Peters finished the game with a team high 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Princess Del Carmen chipped in with nine points and eight rebounds in the loss.
On game day three, Guam faced off against Malaysia.
Both teams were looking to get their first win of the tournament after Malaysia lost a close game to Iran 80-74 on day one of the tournament. Guam's girls looked to bounce back and had their best quarter of the tournament in the third when they put 22 points on the board.
Unfortunately, their efforts weren’t enough, and they fell to their second loss 66-53.
Madeleine Ada finished with 13 points, one rebound, and three assists. Jia Peters had another big game with 11 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Maria-Jean Paulino also had a good all-around game for team Guam, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Toughest challenge
Despite the first two results, the team never put their heads down. Even with group leaders Iran up next, the ladies always continued to do their best to learn from their experiences moving forward.
In their third matchup on game day four, team Guam looked to upset their opponents who top the tournament standings.
After a tough first quarter the girls did well to keep the game close as they trailed by one point, 17-16. Their energy on the defensive end was a big key for them in every one of their games, and this game was no different. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to find a groove on the offensive end. Iran was able to pull away, winning the game 65-42. Jia Peters finished with nine points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals, and two blocks, while Maria-Jean Paulino had seven points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
After regular group play was finished, Iran and Singapore finished first and second in Group B, while the Philippines and Hong Kong took the top two spots in Group A.
Next opponent
Team Guam is set to face the Maldives in the seventh and eighth placement game before they return home.
The girls will be looking to get their first win of the tournament in this match to cap off their efforts abroad.