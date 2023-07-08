Hawks finalizing extension for Dejounte Murray

ATLANTA — It turns out Dejounte Murray isn’t going anywhere.
The Hawks and Murray are finalizing a four-year, $120 million extension, the veteran maximum, according to a person with the team familiar with the situation.
Murray has been part of trade rumors this offseason, fueling speculation that his time in Atlanta would be brief. Next season, with a salary of $17.7 million, would have been his last before he became an unrestricted free agent.
Now he will remain with the Hawks.
The Hawks gave up a lot to obtain Murray last year. In a trade with the Spurs, for whom Murray was an All-Star, the Hawks sent forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks (2023, 2025 and 2027). The deal also included a 2026 pick swap.
Murray averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 36.4 minutes per game last season.
The Hawks acquired Murray for a one-two backcourt punch with Trae Young. Murray was to give Young relief as a ball-handler and scoring option should a team focus its attention on the point guard.
The Hawks struggled with consistency last season. They finished with a 41-41 record and made the play-in tournament. After defeating the Heat, who would go on to the NBA Finals, the Hawks lost to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.