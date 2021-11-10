The speculation began after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were upset in Week 8, and for some NFL fans, it's now a near-certainty.
Following the shocking loss suffered Sunday by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, it sure seems like the "Curse of the 'ManningCast'" is a thing.
The alternative-commentary complement to ESPN's "Monday Night Football" telecast, featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, has now aired on ESPN2 in five the first nine weeks of the season. In each of those weeks, the brothers have had at least one active NFL player on as one of their guests.
In every one of those cases, across six stars on some of the league's best squads, that guest's team has lost the following week.
Not only that, but the guests' teams were favored in all of those subsequent losses, and most of those defeats ranged from unlikely to downright bizarre. None were as stunning as the Bills' 9-6 loss Sunday to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, but before we dwell on that, let's first recap the basis for talk of a curse.
After Travis Kelce and Russell Wilson kicked off the "ManningCast" with Week 1 appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks both fell in Week 2. The Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski shared some interesting thoughts with the Mannings in Week 2 before Tampa Bay was beaten by the Los Angeles Rams in its next outing. The Rams were still reveling in that takedown of the defending Super Bowl champions when their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, chatted with Peyton and Eli, but Los Angeles was itself humbled in Week 4 by the Arizona Cardinals.
The program then took a three-week break before resuming in Week 7 with a guest panel highlighted by Brady. Sure enough, he proceeded to throw a late pick-six as the Bucs lost their next contest in New Orleans, even though the Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury during that game.
Then it was Allen's turn in Week 8 to provide analysis and swap lighthearted tales with Peyton and Eli. At this point, the notion of a possible "ManningCast" curse was well established, but surely the Bills would prove it was all nonsense, wouldn't they?
After all, Allen's play entering Week 9 had placed him squarely in the NFL MVP conversation, particularly given that 5-2 Buffalo was looking like arguably the best team in the AFC. Meanwhile, the Jaguars had gotten off to a 1-6 start amid all sorts of chatter about whether embattled head coach Urban Meyer would survive his first season in the NFL. Little wonder, then, that oddsmakers favored the Bills by as many as 15.5 points against the Jaguars by kickoff.
As it turned out, the teams only combined for 15 points, with Jacksonville winning, 9-6. Allen accounted for three turnovers in what ESPN stated was the NFL's fourth-largest road upset loss, in terms of betting odds, since 1966.
Making the whole outcome that much more remarkable - if not downright spooky - was that Josh Allen had a great performance in the game. Except it was Jacksonville's Josh Allen, a pass rusher drafted seventh overall in 2019, not Buffalo's Josh Allen, a quarterback drafted seventh overall in 2018. Jacksonville's Allen scored something of a hat trick against his same-named counterpart by racking up a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery off a ball Buffalo's Allen lost.
"Credit to them - they came out and they wanted it more," Buffalo's Allen said of the Jaguars. " . . . This one stings."
If it's any consolation, now Allen knows how a bunch of other big-name players felt.
Kelce's Chiefs only lost their post-"ManningCast" game by one point in Baltimore after running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble with just over a minute left and Kansas City driving further into field goal range. Wilson's Seahawks fell in overtime to the Titans after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home. Gronkowski suffered a rib injury that shelved him for several weeks as his Bucs lost for the first time in 301 days. When Stafford's Rams lost to the Cardinals, it snapped an eight-game winning streak for Los Angeles in the series and gave Arizona its first 4-0 start since 2012.
Then came Brady's loss to the Saints, who needed third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian to finish off the victory after losing Winston during a game they entered without regular backup Taysom Hill, who was out with a concussion.
That was followed by the calamity that befell Allen, which included the NFL's first sack involving a quarterback and defender of the same name since the league began tracking that statistic in 1982.
"We played like [expletive], and it starts with me," Allen said afterward.
The Buffalo quarterback quickly apologized for his foul language, but perhaps it was only fitting that he was reduced to uttering a curse word. As some would have it, Allen had just become the latest victim of the curse of the "ManningCast."