Jada Han is a special type of athlete.
There are a handful who can excel in multiple sports, but most of the time, these athletes have their main sport that they focus on and are exceptional in, and one or two other sports that they play where they can more than hold their own.
Every so often, however, a generational talent comes around who sets the bar extremely high, by being exceptional at multiple sports.
For Guam’s high school girls athletes, Jada Han is that type of talent.
Han has helped the John F. Kennedy Islanders win multiple basketball and soccer championships during her high school career, doing whatever her teams needed her to do along the way. She also just so happened to be named the MVP for her respective sports’ multiple times as well, while still being able to stay on top of her academics, making her an obvious choice as one of the finalists for the Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete award.
Being named a Shieh finalist is a huge accomplishment for any athlete, and for Han, finding out she was picked validated all the hours of work she has put into her academics and her sports over her four-year high school career.
“Being a Shieh finalist has given me an affirmation that all my work throughout the past years have paid off. Not just for me, but for my family, coaches, and teachers who have supported me since day one," she said.
When considering how talented Han is, both on the basketball court and the soccer pitch, it would be easy to assume that she would pursue at least one of those sports more seriously in college with the hopes of playing professionally thereafter.
But Han, as great as she is in each respective sport, has always placed academics at the top of her list of priorities, understanding how important her studies are to her future. When reflecting on her high school career, Han shows a level of maturity beyond her years.
“My greatest achievements have been winning back-to-back championships for the multiple sports I partook in, which include soccer, basketball, and cross country, and receiving the MVP title for two of my favorite sports while being in the top 3% of my graduating class of 372," she said. "Although I love playing the game, academics will always be first. It was through my grades that provided me with merit scholarships and be able to attend my school of choice.”
That school of choice is Cal Poly Pomona. After speaking to her, even briefly, Han’s answer to why she chose Cal Poly Pomona comes as no surprise.
“After falling in love with the state of California, I chose to continue my studies at CPP and will major in biology. I chose this school because it is a polytechnic school. Their motto is 'learn-by-doing' and I am looking forward to getting lots of hands on opportunities," she said. "They have a very nice campus, and it is nationally ranked for helping students achieve economic success.”
As is the case with each of the Shieh finalists, reaching these levels of success doesn’t come easy, and Han’s case is no different. Hard work and sacrifice are huge parts of the equation.
“I gave up a lot of time with friends and family in order to represent my school and island. Practices were yearlong," she said. "Not only did I have to attend practice for school, but I also needed to attend practices for the national teams. Competition for soccer and basketball happened every year so a lot of work needed to be put in. I’ve always had this mindset to want to become better as an athlete because I wanted to win. A lot of time was also devoted to my academics and keeping up with schoolwork. I am grateful for all my teachers who challenged me and kept me motivated throughout the school year.”
Another big part of the equation is the support these athletes receive both at home and at their respective schools.
With so many hours a day spent going to school, teachers and counselors play huge roles in the future of our children and they should be acknowledged for such! Positive influences in the classroom help to guide students on their academic journeys, which means the job at home for parents becomes just a tad bit easier.
That said, the parents’ role is probably the biggest key in each of the Shieh finalist’s path and that is something that is not lost on each of these remarkable student athletes. Han’s case is no different as she shared the impact both her mom and dad have had on her.
“My parents have and will always be my biggest supporters and role models in my life. My mom has provided an incredible academic support, as she is one of the reasons why going to school in California was even possible," Han said. "For the past eighteen years, she’s done nothing but motivate me to do my best, encourage me when I was frustrated and provide guidance when I needed direction. My dad takes on being my everyday coach. From helping me perfect my free-throw form and analyzing games until midnight, I would not be the athlete I am today. There’s no other person that has made a greater impact on me than him. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
No matter which of these student-athletes gets the nod at the Shieh Su Ying awards ceremony, the acknowledgement and celebration of their hard work and success is a great example for our entire community.
Being able to hear from them firsthand on what it takes for them to achieve both their athletic and academic success can be a huge lesson for both young and old. There are no shortcuts to the top but there are ways we can support each other to help lighten the burden.
There will be struggle. There will be doubt. There will be defeat. But if athletes continue to work together to make positive steps in the right direction, anything is possible.
The Guam Daily Post congratulates each of the eight Shieh Su Ying Student Athlete finalists, and hope they continue to be inspirations for the rest of our community to look up to as an example of what Guam's students can accomplish with the proper discipline, sacrifice, and determination.