Legacy Volleyball Club has announced the dates for their upcoming summer camps. These camps are designed to introduce and enhance the skills of young volleyball enthusiasts. The sessions will consist of an “elementary” designation for players aged 7-11 and a “middle school” designation for players aged 11-14 years old.
The camps are split up into three different sessions, each one tailored for specific age groups and skill levels. During each session, there will be a morning group who train from 8:00 – 10:00 am, followed by an afternoon group that will train from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm. It will cost $100 to attend one of the group sessions for the entire week. For those who are interested in attending both group training sessions each day, the rate for the week is $175.
The first session is scheduled for Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14. Each of the group trainings will be limited to 24 campers to ensure each attendee is getting the proper attention and support needed to maximize their experience. The second session is scheduled for Monday, July 17 – Thursday, July 20. Due to the second session being only four days due to Liberation Day, the cost is prorated at $80 for a group session or $150 should you choose to attend both group sessions each day for the entirety of the week. The third and final session will be held Monday, July 24 – Friday, July 28. Each attendee will receive a Legacy Volleyball Club camp shirt. All three sessions will be held at the Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School gym in Sinajana.
The camp will be led by Coach Al Garrido, a distinguished member of the Guam Volleyball National Team coaching staff. Coach Garrido will be supported by Glendale Hattig, Jenzel Sabangan, Natasha Garrido, Jackie Nishihara, Sydney Nishihara, and Christian Hoteling. Coach Garrido is excited to get the kids back out after Typhoon Mawar and hopes that parents will take this opportunity to have their children attend one or more of the sessions. Whether your child is new to the sport and looking to learn the fundamentals or whether your child is more experienced and looking to build on their current skill set, the Legacy Volleyball Club summer camp is a great opportunity for them to grow.
While the summer camp will take play in July, Legacy Volleyball Club offers year-round training for volleyball enthusiasts and this camp can be your child’s introduction to potentially taking that next step in their development. Coach Garrido notes that this is a great time to explore that option.
“Our club is in summer mode, so we are open to any new players interested in trying out. We had plans to start a brand-new boys club team as well, but the typhoon changed the gym availability, so we had to delay that project until later in the year. We are currently discussing options for our U15 team to go off-island to compete. Right now, we are looking at a potential tournament in the Philippines that we are involved with setting up, but we have also been invited to Okinawa, Japan for another tournament as well. We are always looking for ways to give our athletes the exposure needed to reach their highest levels," Garrido said.
For those interested in signing up for the camp, head over to https://bit.ly/LegacyVolleyball2023SummerCamp to register online. As mentioned, each group will be capped at 24 athletes so parents are urged to sign up as quickly as possible to guarantee your child a spot. If you are interested in joining the Legacy Volleyball Club for year-round training, please email legacyvolleyball671@gmail.com.