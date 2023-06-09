The first edition of the TST $1,000,000 tournament is officially in the books.
While none of the teams with the Guam boys were able to win it, we definitely gave a good account of ourselves and represented our island to the best of our abilities. Newtown Pride FC, a club from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, took home the trophy and the prize money after defeating SLC FC from Canada. Newtown played a heck of a tournament and were deserved winners.
Winning the whole thing would have been great, as we wanted to try to give our community something positive to cheer about, but we hope we were at least able to bring a bit of joy to the island, even if it was only for a few days.
Having had the opportunity to reflect on the experience for a few days now, there are some lessons learned that I'd like to share.
Lesson 1
Sport – and football in particular – has the ability to create so many opportunities for people while also being a catalyst for relationship-building, as it acts as the conduit to bring people together from literally all over the world.
The 32 teams that participated in this inaugural event had representation from over 15 countries and everyone, whether they were your competitor or not, got together over the five days and shared the best of humanity with each other and the thousands of fans that flocked to the facilities to catch a glimpse of the action.
When so much of the world, and the United States in particular, is caught up in divisive rhetoric and a dog-eat-dog mentality, it was refreshing to be reminded that at the end of the day we are all humans. Regardless of our origin story or our political or religious affiliation, we all want the same simple things in our lives: good health and happiness for our friends and families. Being able to put all that negativity to the wayside and just focus on our commonalities was so refreshing.
If I could suggest one thing to our island community, it would be to get yourselves and your children involved with sports. While I'm clearly partial toward football, as it gives you access to more of the world than any other sport, get involved with any sport that piques your interest.
Lesson 2
If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.
If you look at the evolution of our species, we literally had to form communities in order to survive the perils of the environments we navigated. Unfortunately, as we've become more and more "civilized," we've somehow managed to lose sight of this need for community, and instead we have been incorrectly indoctrinated into believing the "self" is the most important thing for us to be happy as we move forward. Sometimes when all we see and hear about focuses on the individual, it can slip into our own unconscious thoughts on what is really important.
Going out to Cary, North Carolina, and interacting with everyone out there was one of the best things I could have done to remind me of not only the awesomeness of community, but the necessity of it as well.
Guam has always had a close-knit community and that is one of the best things about it. Unfortunately, in recent years that community has started to splinter. We can get into the causes of that splintering another day. When I get back home, I've got some plans to do my part to try to help bring our community back together, and football has a lot to do with that mission.
Lesson 3
"We are stronger than we think!"
On the exterior of the Guam Museum, the famous speech of Chief Hurao is inscribed onto the wall in both CHamoru and English. If you haven't had the chance to read that speech, I suggest you take the time to cruise down to Hagåtña and take a look for yourself.
In the late 1600s, the CHamoru leader raised an army of warriors to battle the Spanish colonizers in an attempt to free our people from their rule. While he was ultimately unsuccessful in his fight, his legacy lives on through our people today.
During the TST tournament, we made it to the round of 16, losing a close game to Hapoel Tel Aviv from Israel in target score time, 2-1. We had chances to win, but it just wasn't our day and that's just how it goes in sports sometimes.
That being said, our performance over the five days was heavily talked about, and people from all over the world were very complimentary of our abilities.
AJ DeLaGarza, our former Matao teammate, and his team Zala FFF made it as far as the semi-finals, losing out 1-0 to SLC FC in a tightly contested match. The Lee brothers, Alex and Justin, also made it to the round of 16.
All that shows is that, while we may come from a small island out in the middle of the Pacific, we are more than capable of not only competing on the same stage as some of the best in the world, but we are also just as good, if not better!
Regrettably, due to our history of colonialism for hundreds of years, our unconscious has been conditioned to believe that we are not capable of being the best in the world at whatever it is we choose to participate in.
Forget that! Remember that our people invented the flying proa, which was once the fastest boat ever seen in the water, as well as being the first documented evidence of the asymmetrical sail!
Belief is a powerful thing, and we need to get back to believing in each other!
Looking forward
It's time to get to work.
If you want something, you need to create a plan and execute. Team owner Anton Del Rosario did an amazing job of putting this team together and getting us out there to Cary to compete.
Working with him was great because I was able to see firsthand how he's managed setbacks left and right to make sure this tournament for Far East United FC was going to be a success.
Within the team, several of us are working together to build on what he's done with the 7v7 game in the Philippines, in order to spread it throughout Asia very soon and eventually worldwide. It's going to be a great project that will bring everything we experienced in North Carolina to our shores as we look to give more opportunities and experiences to our local communities.
Anton and I have been discussing this project for some time now and we can't wait to get it accomplished. Participating in TST showed us that we are on the right track and there are a lot of people who want to be a part of our project in our side of the world, including some really big stars in the sports and entertainment worlds.
Guam has a lot more value than just being "the tip of the spear," and we can't wait to help our community to not only get back on our feet after Typhoon Mawar, but to exceed any and all previous limitations that people have historically placed on our beautiful island home.
Let's get back to building each other up and looking out for each other, because we've got a lot of great things to look forward to real soon. And if you're feeling like you can't do something because you're all alone, just remember that you aren't! Feel free to reach out to me or others in the local sports community, because I know they'll offer you the same helping hand.
Together, we can not only survive, but we can be the best in whatever we choose to pursue, because we really are stronger than we think!