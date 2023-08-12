For such a small place, Guam is home to a multitude of talented athletes. In recent years, we’ve seen those numbers grow through fitness competitions, pickleball, rock climbing, and others. Now we can add practical shooting to that list as well.
The Marianas Practical Shooting Association was only formed in 2016, as a few friends got together to share their enthusiasm for recreational shooting. After just a few years, not only did the membership increase, but now the team is placing in international practical shooting events.
Last year the team participated in the Pan American Handgun Championship in Florida as well as the most prestigious international shooting event in the international Practical Shooting Confederation Handgun World Shoot in Thailand.
Gaining that type of experience is invaluable to the team, as it not only showed them how good the rest of the world is at shooting, but they also got to show the world how good Guam shooters are as well.
Phil Santos, who serves as the directorate for the Marianas Practical Shooting Association as well as the regional director for the International Practical Shooting Confederation echoed that sentiment.
“We are determined to show the world’s shooting community that Guam has skilled and competitive shooters," he said.
With a driven and organized group, the MPSA has already sent a team to the Philippines where they recently competed in the 22nd Demetrio ‘Bolo’ Tuason Cup. Rose De Padua, Peter De Padua, Christian Caballero, Ryan Unpingco, Timothy Mills, Landon Royce, Ronnie Alfonso, and Arvi Quioc, members of the Guam Practical Shooting Association, represented Guam in the competition.
That is just the beginning, as the MPSA has plans to send teams to over eight more competitions around the world over the next couple of years.
Focus on safety
With a huge focus on safe firearm handling, proper education and adherence is a non-negotiable for the MPSA and the ISPC.
These types of competitions wouldn’t exist without safe and attentive range officers ensuring that everyone follows the rules and Guam is showing we can develop capable range officers as well.
In July of this year, the MPSA received an invitation from the IPSC to send local range officers to officiate in the 2023 European Handgun Championship to be held from Sept. 24-30 in Corinth, Greece. A local training event for internationally qualified range officers will be held later this month.
Looking to grow
Santos is very excited about the future for the MPSA and encourages other gun enthusiasts out there to get in touch if they are interested in joining and participating in both local and international shooting competitions.
He believes that the more people who participate in the events will help in further educating the community on proper gun safety, making it a win-win. As MPSA’s representatives continue to establish a footprint in international competition, they are reaching out to other local shooting clubs to affiliate with MPSA.
According to Santos, MPSA will continue to provide services and assistance to the officers and members of its affiliated shooting clubs in their quest to send members to international competitions.